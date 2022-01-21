First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.83% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $191,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

