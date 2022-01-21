First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$35.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

