First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 38,973 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $217,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 86,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $588.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

