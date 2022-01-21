First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,461 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $132,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 93,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 877,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 252,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,787,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

