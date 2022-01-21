First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $140.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,559 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $140,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

