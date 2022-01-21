First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $446,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 100,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $606,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 57,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,035,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

