First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $160,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $487.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $538.17 and a 200-day moving average of $481.90. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

