First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.