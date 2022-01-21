First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stake Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,021,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 353,147 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

