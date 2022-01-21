First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.92 and last traded at $146.92. 91,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 63,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 9,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 38,823 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter.

