First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

