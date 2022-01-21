FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FSV stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

