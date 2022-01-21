Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,931,000 after purchasing an additional 546,645 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

FISV stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

