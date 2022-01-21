Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $162.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

