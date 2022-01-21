Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

