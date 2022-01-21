Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Fluor worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

