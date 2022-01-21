Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fluor by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.