FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading Down 19% Over Last Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $74,249.19 and $46.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

