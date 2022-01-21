Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Short Interest Update

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

