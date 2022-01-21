Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

