Formation Fi Trading Down 12% This Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Formation Fi has a market cap of $3.20 million and $246,196.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.71 or 0.07212359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.45 or 0.99209392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063615 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.