FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of FormFactor worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.