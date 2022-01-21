Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $304.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.24 and a 200-day moving average of $310.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

