FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

