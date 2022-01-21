Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

