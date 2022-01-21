Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

