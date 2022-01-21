Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

