Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.