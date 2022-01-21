Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.61.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

