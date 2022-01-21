Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

