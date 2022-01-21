Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $168.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 34,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 488,653 shares.The stock last traded at $133.25 and had previously closed at $130.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.