Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.71. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 225 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 113.60, a quick ratio of 113.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FBRT)

