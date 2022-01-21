Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $6.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 953,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,782,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

