Freicoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $439,664.83 and $129.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin Coin Trading

