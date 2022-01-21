FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.51. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 52,955 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $120,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

