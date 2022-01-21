Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.05

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 1487516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$560.73 million and a PE ratio of -56.53.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

