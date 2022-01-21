fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.24

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 13394826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

