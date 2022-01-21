Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading Up 3.9%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €39.84 ($45.27) and last traded at €39.48 ($44.86). Approximately 152,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.98 ($43.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.24.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.