Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

