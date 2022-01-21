Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

