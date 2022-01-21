Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

