Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEU opened at $342.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $425.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

