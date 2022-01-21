Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 366.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quidel by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 24.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

