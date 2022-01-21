Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

