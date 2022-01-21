Fundsmith LLP Buys 47,863 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,163,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 263.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 121,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $439.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

