Fundsmith LLP Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up about 0.3% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.50% of IPG Photonics worth $126,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $258.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

