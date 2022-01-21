FY2021 Earnings Estimate for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Issued By Truist Financial

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

