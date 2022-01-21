FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PlayAGS Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PlayAGS in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $720,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

