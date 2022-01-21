FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by KeyCorp

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.00.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$60.27 and a 52-week high of C$93.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

