FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Banco Santander in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

SAN stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

