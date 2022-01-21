FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

