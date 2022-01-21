FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.53. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,900. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares in the company, valued at C$62,057,330.55. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,550 and sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.